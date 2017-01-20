2017: Buhari charged to provide quality leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians
As Nigerian joins millions of others across the globe to celebrate the new year, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been charged to provide quality and effective leadership for the benefit of all Nigerians in 2017. Pro-democracy group, The Nigerian Wailers made this call in its new year message, even as it urged Nigerians to be hopeful in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC