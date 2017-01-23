2 South Sudan opposition figures held in Kenya, lawyer says

" Two South Sudanese men affiliated with the country's opposition have been detained by Kenyan authorities and are at risk of being deported back to Juba, according to their lawyer. Eddy Orinda told The Associated Press that Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Esbon Idri "are being held by police pending deportation" and don't know why they are detained.

