2 New Mexico cities make donations to Africana

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry says New Mexico's largest city will be donating firefighting gear along with a retired firetruck to the community of Lusaka in Zambia. In 2014, Lusaka became Albuquerque's 10th sister city and first on the African continent.

