2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities say two Moroccan peacekeepers with the United Nations have been killed in the southeast corner of the Central African Republic. The troops from the MINUSCA mission died when a U.N. convoy accompanying fuel trucks was ambushed on Tuesday about 20 kilometers from the town of Mboki.

