14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack
Soldiers stand next to caskets at a funeral ceremony for victims of a January 18 suicide bomb attack that ripped through a camp grouping former rebels and pro-government militia in Gao. A pro-government militia in Mali said that it had lost 14 fighters in an attack blamed on former rebels Saturday, three days after a suicide car bomber left more than 70 dead.
