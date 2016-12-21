Where is Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo?

Where is Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Where is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo? This appears to be the question in the air right now both at the presidential Villa, Abuja and in the country. To many followers of his itineraries and programmes since took the oath of office on May 29, 2015, Osinbajo's engagements have always been a public knowledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,325

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC