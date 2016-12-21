UN aid wing cites - deep concern' at surge in attacks on relief workers in Central African Republic
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the African country, there were 336 attacks against humanitarian workers in 2016, 56.8 per cent of them robberies and burglaries. Five humanitarian workers were killed in 2016 in the line of duty, and according to OCHA Bureau Chief Joseph Inganji, a total of 24 have been killed since 2013.
