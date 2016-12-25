Two Isis militants sentenced to life for terror attack on Red Sea resort
Egypt has sentenced two Isis-linked militants to life for plotting an attack on a Red Sea resort, a court official has said. The men stormed the restaurant of the Bella Vista hotel in Hurghada last January, armed with knives as tourists were having dinner.
