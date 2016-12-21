Tunisia authorities arrest three susp...

Tunisia authorities arrest three suspects in association with recent Berlin attack

One of the men is the nephew of Anis Amri, who was suspected to be the driver of the truck. The nephew, whose name has not been released, has confessed that he communicated with his uncle through the secure messaging App "Telegram" and was sent money [Tunis Afrique Presse report] to travel to Germany and join a terrorist cell.

