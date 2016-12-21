The Latest: Malta PM: Crew, 2 hijacke...

The Latest: Malta PM: Crew, 2 hijackers potentially on board

Friday

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says a further 44 passengers have been released from the hijacked Libyan plane that was diverted onto the Mediterranean island nation. He says in a tweet that there are potentially only the two hijackers and some crew members still on board the plane.

