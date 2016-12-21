The Latest: Berlin attacker's family wants his body back
The family of slain Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri wants his remains to be sent to his hometown in Tunisia and has asked authorities for details about his role in the bloodshed. Amri's family went Friday to Tunisia's local administration to demand information about him, according to a participant at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14)
|Dec 2
|cumupence1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC