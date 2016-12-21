Taiwan loses diplomatic ally in move ...

Taiwan loses diplomatic ally in move welcomed by Beijing

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China. Taiwan has condemned the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe's "abrupt" move to break their diplomatic ties, while rival China welcomed the defection of one of the self-governing island's small number of allies.

