Suicide bomber attacks market in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri

A suicide bomber attacked a cattle market on Monday in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, the city worst hit by Boko Haram's seven-year insurgency, the police and a witness said. Police said the bomber, who struck the Kasuwan Shanu market in the central district of Kasuwa, was dead but did not give details of any other casualties.

