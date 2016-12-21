South Sudan arms embargo 'not product...

South Sudan arms embargo 'not productive,' Japan envoy says

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Progress

A Japanese official says an arms embargo on South Sudan is "not productive," even as the United States pushes Japan and other U.N Security Council members to impose one amid warnings of possible genocide. Okamura Yoshifumi, special adviser to Japan's prime minister, spoke after visiting South Sudan, where Japan has 350 U.N. peacekeepers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC