Rights group says at least 26 killed in Congo protests

Yesterday Read more: Fox News

Security forces in Congo have killed at least 26 demonstrators and arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power, a rights group says. Military and police forces were firing live bullets, raising fears that more people were killed in the first day after Kabila's mandate expired, Human Rights Watch said.

