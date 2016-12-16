Pope wishes Christmas peace for those...

Pope wishes Christmas peace for those scarred by war, terror

16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Decrying the suffering in Syria, Pope Francis on Sunday wished Christmas peace and hope for all those scarred by war and terrorism, which he said is sowing "fear and death in the heart of many countries and cities." Some 40,000 tourists and Romans calmly endured long security lines to enter St. Peter's Square to see the pope on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where he delivered the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas message and blessing.

Chicago, IL

