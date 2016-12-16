'Plastic' or not? Over 100 bags of fake rice seized in Nigeria
On Tuesday, the Nigerian Custom Service said it intercepted 102 bags of a brand called Best Tomato Rice after a customer alerted authorities. The health ministry released a statement on Friday urging Nigerians to remain calm after preliminary findings found no evidence that the rice was plastic or consisted of toxic chemical substances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
