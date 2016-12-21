Petroleum tanker accidents killed 306...

Petroleum tanker accidents killed 306 Nigerians in 2016- FRSC Corps Marshal

Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi yesterday disclosed that over 306 persons were reportedly killed this year in road accidents involving 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles across the country. Dr. Oyeyemi who spoke yesterday at the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, lamented that "losses from tanker crashes have been estimated to be causing the nation about N7billion annually."

Chicago, IL

