New armed group emerges as threat in Central African Republic

A new armed group in Central African Republic has killed at least 50 civilians and displaced around 17,000 in a growing campaign to control parts of the country's northwest, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday. The emergence of "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation", or 3R, underlines problems facing President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who came to power in March hoping to promote reconciliation, extend the government's writ across the country and persuade militias to disarm.

