New armed group emerges as threat in Central African Republic

A new armed group in Central African Republic has killed at least 50 civilians and displaced around 17,000 in a growing campaign to control parts of the country's northwest, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday. The emergence of "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation", or 3R, underlines problems facing President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who came to power in March hoping to promote reconciliation, extend the government's writ across the country and persuade militias to disarm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.