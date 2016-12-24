Malian authorities say Swiss aid worker abducted in Gao
The kidnapping took place Saturday when three men stormed her house and took her and an orphan at the home. The town of Gao was occupied by Islamic extremists in 2012 until a French-led military operation forced them from power though remnants continue to stage attacks in the region.
