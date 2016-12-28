Mali says suspects Islamist group Mou...

Mali says suspects Islamist group Mourabitoun kidnapped French woman

A Malian state prosecutor said on Wednesday that the Islamist militant group al Mourabitoun is suspected of kidnapping a French-Swiss aid worker from the city of Gao in northern Mali. Sophie Petronin has not been seen publicly since Saturday, when men snatched her and drove off in a pickup truck.

Chicago, IL

