Lindiwe Sisulu's husband dies

Sisulu's husband Professor Rok Ajulu died from complications linked to pancreatic cancer at Meulmed Hospital in Pretoria on Monday, December 26. According to the family, the Kenyan-born Ajulu was an ardent anti-Apartheid activist; Pan-Africanist and political activist. Ajulu also led the African student movement against Apartheid while studying at the National University of Lesotho .

