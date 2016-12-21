Lawyer: 3 Nigerian death row inmates secretly executed
Three convicted criminals on death row for about two decades have been secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2013, human rights lawyers and a fellow inmate said Thursday. The executions breach a seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in this West African country.
