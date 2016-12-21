Hijackers Armed with Grenades Divert ...

Hijackers Armed with Grenades Divert Libyan Plane to Malta

Two hijackers diverted a Libyan commercial plane to Malta on Friday and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades, Maltese authorities and state media said. The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac.

