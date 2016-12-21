Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta

Friday

An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed today, Maltese media reported. Two hijackers had threatened to blow up the Airbus A320, which had 118 people aboard, outlets including the Times of Malta said.

