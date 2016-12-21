Hamas issues safety rules for agents ...

Hamas issues safety rules for agents after Tunisian engineer's killing

Hamas has issued new safety guidelines to its operatives around the world, following the assassination of a Tunisian engineer said to have led Hamas's drone program - an incident the Palestinian terror group has blamed on Israel. According to a report on the Ynet news website Saturday, Hamas issued a list of recommendations to its agents over the weekend, intended to decrease the likelihood of their exposure.

Chicago, IL

