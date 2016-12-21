Hamas issues safety rules for agents after Tunisian engineer's killing
Hamas has issued new safety guidelines to its operatives around the world, following the assassination of a Tunisian engineer said to have led Hamas's drone program - an incident the Palestinian terror group has blamed on Israel. According to a report on the Ynet news website Saturday, Hamas issued a list of recommendations to its agents over the weekend, intended to decrease the likelihood of their exposure.
