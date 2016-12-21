'Friendship Bench' approach holds pot...

'Friendship Bench' approach holds potential to improve lives of people with mental health problems

Their offices are simple wooden seats, called Friendship Benches, located in the grounds of health clinics around Harare and other major cities in Zimbabwe. The practitioners are lay health workers known as community "Grandmothers," trained to listen to and support patients living with anxiety, depression and other common mental disorders.

