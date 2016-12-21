Flawed diamond regulations fuelling c...

Flawed diamond regulations fuelling child labour in Congo mines - campaigners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

The failure of European jewellery firms to scrutinise their supply chains and a flawed diamond certification scheme are fuelling child labour and sexual abuse in artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a campaign group said on Thursday. Thousands of children work illegally in diamond mines in Congo's diamond-rich Kasai region - mainly to pay for food and school fees - and girls who live around the mines are prey to rape, forced marriage and prostitution, according to Swedwatch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,251,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC