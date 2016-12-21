Filmmaker who chronicled Chicago scho...

Filmmaker who chronicled Chicago school dies in Africa

14 hrs ago

An American filmmaker has been killed in a bus crash in East Africa, where he was screening a documentary he made about a Chicago school and working on a project about Sudanese refugees. The U.S. State Department and a Chicago school official told The Chicago Tribune that David J. Steiner died Monday in Uganda.

Chicago, IL

