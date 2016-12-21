Egypt government was informed of murdered Italian student's actions shortly before his death
Egypt's Interior Ministry was informed that the Italian student Giulio Regeni had been asking "strange" questions concerning national security. The Egyptian Secret Services have once again been implicated in the suspicious death of Cambridge student Giulio Regeni, whose mutilated body was found in February on the outskirts of Cairo.
