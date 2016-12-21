Deadly Sleeping Sickness Set to be Eliminated in Six Years
Gambian sleeping sickness - a deadly parasitic disease spread by tsetse flies - could be eliminated in six years in key regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo , according to new research by the University of Warwick. Kat Rock and Matt Keeling at the School of Life Sciences, with colleagues in DRC and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, have calculated the impact of different intervention strategies on the population dynamics of tsetse flies and humans -- establishing which strategies show the most promise to control and eliminate the disease.
