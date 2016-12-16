Dancing cockroaches and drifter Santas: A surprisingly interesting...
As the stress of December slowly morphs into a uneasy Yuletide haze of caloric shock and tolerating relatives, what better time to dive into Canada's rich offering of public domain photographs to reflect on Christmases past? But not to worry; we left out all the boring photographs of staid Torontonians raising toasts or whatever. Below, find a gallery documenting the utter Yuletide madness of how a frozen country celebrates Christmas.
