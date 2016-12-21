Congo president to leave after 2017 v...

Congo president to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

Political parties in Congo have reached a deal that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after the next election. The president's party had wanted the vote to be held in mid-2018, and the dispute had provoked violent street demonstrations.

