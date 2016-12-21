Congo president to leave after 2017 v...

Congo president to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Political parties in Congo signed a deal late Saturday that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that now will be held by the end of next year instead of mid-2018 as his party originally proposed. The New Year's Eve agreement comes after months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilize the vast Central African nation with a painful history of dictatorship and civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,506,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC