Congo president to leave after 2017 vote under new deal
Political parties in Congo signed a deal late Saturday that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that now will be held by the end of next year instead of mid-2018 as his party originally proposed. The New Year's Eve agreement comes after months of unrest that left dozens dead and threatened to further destabilize the vast Central African nation with a painful history of dictatorship and civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC