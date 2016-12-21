Congo Political Deal Possible to End Crisis, Negotiators Say
Priest Donatien Nshole, First Deputy Secretary-General of the National Episcopal Commission, speaks to journalists after a meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Mediators urged Congo's president and opposition parties Wednesday to reach an agreement before Christmas on a peaceful settlement to the country's political crisis, saying dozens already have been killed this week amid protests over the president's stay in power.
