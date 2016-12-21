Congo opposition leader sentenced to ...

Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A court in Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced a political opposition leader to five years in prison on Wednesday, a human rights advocate said, a judgment that risks imperiling multi-party talks meant to organize a presidential election next year. The court found Franck Diongo, president of the opposition MLP party, guilty of illegally detaining three soldiers during violent protests last week in the capital Kinshasa that killed dozens, said Georges Kapiamba, a lawyer and human rights advocate who attended the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 6 hr Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC