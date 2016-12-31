Congo opposition leader says talks on political deal faltering
Congolese President Joseph Kabila will step down after elections to be held by the end of 2017 under a last-minute deal struck by political parties on Friday, the lead mediator of the talks said. Negotiators have been in tense talks for weeks seeking to ensure Democratic Republic of Congo's first peaceful transfer of power since independence in 1960, though it remains unclear if elections can be organised by the end of next year.
