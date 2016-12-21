Congo forces killed 40, arrested 460 in Kabila protests - U.N.
The head of the U.N. human rights agency said on Friday that Congolese security forces had killed at least 40 people and arrested 460 in protests against President Joseph Kabila this week. "Such high casualty figures suggest a serious disregard ... of the need to exercise restraint in policing demonstrations," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement.
