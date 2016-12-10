China resumes ties with Sao Tome in triumph over Taiwan
China and Sao Tome and Principe have officially resumed diplomatic relations after the African island nation abruptly broke away from Beijing's rival, Taiwan. Representatives from both sides, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, signed books at a ceremony in front of their flags in Beijing on Monday.
