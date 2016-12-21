Burkina Faso replaces army chief afte...

Burkina Faso replaces army chief after series of attacks

Read more: Reuters

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore replaced army chief of staff Pingrenoma Zagre on Wednesday, the government said in a statement, after a string of deadly militant attacks, including against the security forces. The statement did not provide a reason for Zagre's replacement by Sadou Oumarou, formerly the inspector general of the armed forces, but military sources said the decision was prompted by the incidents.

Chicago, IL

