Berlin Attack Suspect's Nephew and Two Others Arrested in Tunisia, Officals Say

James Tidei- who held the position for the majority of the year- has accepted a si... -- Airline passengers who expected significant flight delays or cancellations over the holiday travel season may have been pleasantly surprised when they arrived at... -- Authorities in Tunisia have arrested the nephew of Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri and two other people, according to officials. The three new suspe... According to a recent study of lenders, financial stress on farmers is expected to continue for some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.