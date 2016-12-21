At least 26 killed in Congo protests, rights group says
Military and police units are deployed across the capital of Congo amid fears of unrest on the last official day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate.... . Congolese police patrol in Kinshasa, Congo, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
