Again, DSS arrests NYCN President
AGAIN, suspected armed operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have allegedly arrested the National President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere at his private office at Garki, Area 11, in Abuja. Ugochinyere and his driver were allegedly whisked away yesterday to an unknown destination after armed security men suspected to be from the DSS in the wee hours of yesterday invaded his office at Suite 29, Shaki plaza Area 11, Garki.
