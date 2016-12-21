Again, DSS arrests NYCN President

Again, DSS arrests NYCN President

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Vanguard

AGAIN, suspected armed operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have allegedly arrested the National President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere at his private office at Garki, Area 11, in Abuja. Ugochinyere and his driver were allegedly whisked away yesterday to an unknown destination after armed security men suspected to be from the DSS in the wee hours of yesterday invaded his office at Suite 29, Shaki plaza Area 11, Garki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Time to "Drop the Knife" for FMG in The Gambia (Jul '14) Dec 2 cumupence1 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC