16-year-old pivots from a Kenyan slum to the ballet stage

9 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

In a country not usually associated with classical ballet, a 16-year-old dancer leaps onto the stage, his gravity-defying turns taking the audience's breath away. Joel Kioko is arguably Kenya's most promising young ballet dancer.

Chicago, IL

