Why Afghanistan? Why Now?

The reason we first sent soldiers to Afghanistan-to hunt bin Laden and al Qaeda-is long gone, yet we're sending 4,000 more troops there. Is it time to rethink our 16-year war? Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis went to Brussels last week to convince NATO allies to send around 3,000 more troops to Afghanistan, where they will likely join between 3,000 and 5,000 more American troops expected to be sent there .

