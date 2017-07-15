US soldier killed in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Ark., was killed by indirect fire in Helmand province while deployed as part of the U.S. advise-assist and counterterrorism operations in the country. No further details of his death were immediately provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|33 min
|dukNcover
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|37,001
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC