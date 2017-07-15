US soldier killed in Afghanistan's He...

US soldier killed in Afghanistan's Helmand province

Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Ark., was killed by indirect fire in Helmand province while deployed as part of the U.S. advise-assist and counterterrorism operations in the country. No further details of his death were immediately provided.

Chicago, IL

