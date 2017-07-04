US senators say new strategy is neede...

US senators say new strategy is needed to win in Afghanistan

A U.S. congressional delegation led by Sen. John McCain visited Kabul on Tuesday for the U.S. Independence Day, meeting with Afghan government leaders and military officials to discuss the more than 16-year-long war in Afghanistan. The visit comes as President Donald Trump's administration is working to prepare a new Afghan war strategy amid a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate in the country.

