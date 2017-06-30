Uk Sas accused of killing unarmed Afghans
Claims that "rogue" Special Air Service soldiers killed unarmed Afghan civilians in cold blood and attempted to cover up the evidence should be probed in an independent inquiry, British Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn says. He said there was a risk the British armed forces' reputation for decency and bravery would be undermined unless the claims in the Sunday Times were investigated.
