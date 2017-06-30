U.S. visas denied for Afghanistan's a...

U.S. visas denied for Afghanistan's all-girl robotics team

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan will not be able to travel to the United States to participate in a competition this summer because their visas were denied. The six girls - who are from Herat - were applying for visas for the second time to head to the FIRST Global Challenge in Washington, D.C., in July.

Chicago, IL

