U.S. Soldier Killed, Two Others Wounded In Southern Afghanistan
The indirect fire attack occurred in Helmand province. Its capital is Lashkar Gah, shown here in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|37,014
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC