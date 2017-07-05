U.S. Soldier Killed, Two Others Wound...

U.S. Soldier Killed, Two Others Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

The indirect fire attack occurred in Helmand province. Its capital is Lashkar Gah, shown here in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... 4 hr ThomasA 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Into The Night 37,014
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Jun 16 Aspirin Between M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC